FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: The question of emerging markets' revival

Hope was short-lived, and markets have started to weaken again against a familiar backdrop of worries over growth, geopolitics and government meddling in the investment management sector. Elsewhere in emerging markets, the picture has been far more buoyant. The semiconductor sector, much of which is concentrated in emerging markets, has had a major revival. Fidelity International's Chris Tennant: Three themes driving emerging markets TSMC – the largest weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets index at the end of July – is up over 60% for the year to date (27 August). India wa...