Fund sales
IA: August fund sales worst since November 2018
Third consecutive month of outflows
JPMAM hires ex-ASI regional sales head Dinwoodie
Joins as client adviser
Brooks Macdonald funds sales chief Addison departs for Downing role
Joins Downing as head of public equity distribution
IA Global enjoys record £934m sales in April
Reduced UK outflows
Pridham Report: BlackRock takes back top spot as fund switches rife
Brexit uncertainty
Woodford sells £42m stake in property REIT to Barnett - Reports
Difficult time for flagship fund
Groups remain 'optimistic' on fund sales despite £41bn drop in net flows in 2018
UK equity worst asset class
Fidelity's Waterhouse to return to UK for digital wealth role
Moved to Singapore
JPMAM promotes Camilla McKane to senior sales role
Replaces Andrea Hohlachoff
Smith & Williamson hires fund sales head from JPMAM
Spent 18 years at JPMAM
Investec AM nabs Aviva Investors' head of wholesale as it creates London wealth team
Focusing on advisers
Oaktree hires former T. Rowe Price EMEA head Preisler
Left a year ago
Baillie Gifford soars to pole position in Q2 Pridham Report
Up from fourth place in Q1
'Uncertain political landscape' drives net fund sales to lowest in 18 months
UK equity outflows continue
Ex-UBS wholesale chief Hutton joins True Potential
Hired as head of strategic acquisitions
Mixed asset funds favoured as FundsNetwork investors remain risk-averse
March sales figures revealed
Legg Mason appoints JPMAM's Andrews for new UK strategic alliances role
Newly-created position
BNY Mellon sales veteran Horton to leave after 20 years
Joined Newton IM in 1998
Strategic bond sector tops FundsNetwork's sales charts for January
Mixed investment funds also see demand
RWC expands intermediary sales team with JPMAM hire
Reporting to Gary Tuffield
Distributors warn asset managers' MiFID II data delays puts fund sales at risk
Smaller companies less prepared
September's roaring fund sales cements 2017 as best ever year
Fixed income and global funds top tables