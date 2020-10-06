Ex-AXA IM Bailey to lead GAM UK wholesale distribution

GAM Investments has appointed Rob Bailey as head of UK wholesale distribution, responsible for strengthening the firm's proposition for financial advisers, discretionary fund managers, multi-managers, wealth platforms and UK-domiciled private banks.

Bailey, who left his role as head of UK wholesale distribution at AXA Investment Managers in April after 16 years with the firm, will join GAM on 12 October and report to global head of distribution Jeremy Roberts.

With more than 27 years' experience in the investment management industry, Bailey also previously served as a sales director at Framlington Group, in addition to senior sales roles at Insight Investment and Kleinwort Benson.

The hire follows the departure of former head of UK wholesale distribution at GAM Douglas Branson, who left the firm after 16 years to join Algebris in July.

Commenting on the hire, Roberts said Bailey is "well-known in the industry as a dynamic and energetic figure with a strong record of success, as well as being a very good leader".

He added: "Rob will be an important addition to the team as we harness these strengths to provide the investment leadership, innovation and sustainable thinking needed to protect our clients' financial future."

Bailey said: "GAM has a very strong and distinctive offering across asset classes for clients. I am looking forward to joining the firm and to contributing to the future growth of GAM's UK wholesale business."