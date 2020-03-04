fund platform
Vanguard outpaces rivals in platform sales in 2019
Gross sales of £3.9bn double that of nearest rivals
Peter Hargreaves hits out at HL and Woodford
Woodford holding issues trading update
FCA weighs platform exit fee ban
Follows Investment Platforms Market Study
Interactive Investor launches Super 60 range
OEICs, trusts and ETFs
FundsNetwork boss Pat Shea to retire
Re-platforming project is ongoing
Da Vinci Capital enters European ETF business with platform and two Russia funds
One equity and one bond fund
AJ Bell reports 29% pre-tax profit increase as it rules out further acquisitions
Helped by pension freedoms
Platform assets to reach £1.4trn by 2022 - Fundscape
'Pension factor' boosts 2017 growth
Hargreaves Lansdown joins ABI as inaugural platform member
First non-insurer platform
Allfunds launches ETFs on platform for first time
ETF service will be launched on 1 June
Vanguard launches D2C platform for UK clients
Providing direct access to active and passive funds
Platform sales lift in Q4 as 'wall of cash' trickles in
Stats from Fundscape
Global Prime Partners to launch wealth solutions platform
Follows launch of structured products division
PIMCO launches first ESG fund for UK clients
Managed by Andrew Balls and Alex Struc
Wealth managers: Service will be key to success of 'sleeping giant' Barclays' D2C plans
Reaction to Barclays D2C platform plans
Tottenham Hotspur football club to trade on UK online platform
Move follows previous transparency and liquidity issues
Editor's view: FCA challenges active managers to prove their worth
'Damning critique of active funds'
FCA Asset Management Study: Top ten takeaways for retail industry
A year of research
Novia to launch fractional ETF dealing by year-end
Working with Winterflood
Platform sales plummet in Q3 despite Brexit market boost
Latest Fundscape Platform Report
Hubwise launches fractional ETF dealing service
One of the first platforms to offer this