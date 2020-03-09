Terry Smith suggests platforms exacerbate fund liquidity issues - reports

Smith told the Financial Times: "There is nothing wrong per se with open-ended funds owning [hard to sell] companies.

"What is clearly wrong is putting such instruments in a daily dealing fund."

Smith added: "But at the moment you can't list a fund on a platform in the UK unless it's a daily dealing fund."

Carney warns daily liquidity funds 'built on a lie'

The issue of fund liquidity has come under scrutiny following the collapse of Neil Woodford's Woodford Equity Income fund, while earlier this year Mark Barnett sought to reassure investors in his Income and High Income funds that liquidity does not pose an issue.

But Smith said that the regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, needs to "wake up" to the use of daily dealing funds and that investment platforms should have to offer funds with less frequent dealing terms.

In June last year, then-Bank of England governor Mark Carney said funds that promise investors daily liquidity for assets that are not fundamentally liquid are "built on a lie".

Carney told the Treasury Select Committee at the time that the structure of open-ended funds "leads to an expectation of individuals that is not different than having money in a bank".

According to the FT, Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell and Interactive Investor sell daily dealing funds but do not force asset managers to use this structure, while Fidelity and Barclays do exclusively offer funds with daily dealing terms.