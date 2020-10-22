Update: AJ Bell profits up 29% as Youinvest reports 'most successful year in its history'

Covid-19 brings new customers

AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell
AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell
  • Anna Fedorova
  • Anna Fedorova
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

AJ Bell has reported a 29% increase in profit before tax over 12 months to 30 September, while the Youinvest platform enjoyed its most successful year of business yet, as Covid-19 drove an increasing number of customers towards savings solutions.

In its year-end trading update, the investment platform revealed its platform customer numbers increased 29% during the year to 281,094, with particularly strong growth in D2C customer numbers for the...

To continue reading...

More on Platforms