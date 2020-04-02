Retail investors favour passives during market sell-off

Fund investors rotated into passive offerings during March, data from investment platform interactive investor (ii) showed, as the coronavirus crisis prompted a rethink of portfolios.

Eight of the ten most-bought open-ended funds by ii's retail clients were trackers or funds using passive strategies, as recent market volatility "puts the active versus passive debate back into the spotlight".

As ever, the £16.7bn Fundsmith Equity and £6.7bn Lindsell Train Global Equity funds were popular, but the pair were the only two actively managed offerings on the list.

'Caution in the air' in February despite £1.4bn inflows into retail funds

Vanguard's three more adventurous LifeStrategy mandates headed the passive charge alongside the firm's US Equity Index tracker.

"Against an uncertain backdrop for global markets as the world attempts to gauge the scale, parameters and full economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, investors increasingly favour passives," said ii's fund analyst Teodor Dilov.

However, the four new entrants in the list from February - Vanguard FTSE UK All Share Index, HSBC FTSE 100 Index, Fidelity Index UK, and Vanguard FTSE 100 Index Unit Trust - all tracked UK equity indices.

Dilov added: "The UK market has gone through an extraordinary level of uncertainty in recent history amid the Brexit saga. Just when the UK market appeared to be coming out of the woods, the advent of the coronavirus outbreak pulverised investors' sentiment to the region and global markets more broadly.

"The sharp downturns in markets over the past couple of months have presented opportunities for brave investors to buy on the dip."

UK Gilt funds lone positive performers in 'horror show' March

Dilov noted there remained value in active solutions, with active managers' ability to "cherry-pick investments rather than blindly follow an index [being] exactly what many investors want in uncertain times".

While it "undoubtedly increases the risk" to the end investor, "the reward could be worth paying extra fees for". "Active managers can really prove their salt in these trying times," Dilov said.