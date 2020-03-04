FT

The inflation monster
The inflation monster

My post-graduate economics supervisor suffered from one of the most debilitating and chronic diseases known to afflict academics.

Much more than this, I did it Norway
Much more than this, I did it Norway

I have a small, helpful suggestion for all of you who manage investment decisions for family offices, charities and rich individuals: the next time your highly paid, immaculately coiffured investment manager presents you with a sorry and lamentable series...

The $123trn question
The $123trn question

$123trn is a lot of money - it could almost repay most of the UK government's UK debt and my credit card bill combined.

Are you mutual?
Are you mutual?

I have just come back from the US having visited Vanguard fund management's campus outside Philadelphia.

The rise of the rockstar analyst

It is that time of year when the big investment banks try to justify the vast amounts of money lavished on their research departments by presenting their annual forecast for the year ahead.

Show me the money
Show me the money

Over the past few months I have constantly banged the drum for a brave new world in which asset managers finally bite the bullet and launch cost effective multi-asset portfolios, comprised largely if not exclusively of ETFs.

  • ETFs
The land that time forgot

One of my favourite activities at the end of any volatile year is to look at sectors that have failed to keep up with the pack.

And now for this week's book review
And now for this week's book review

This is a column intended to provoke thought, discussion and not abusive emails - it is absolutely not a place to talk about one of my favourite new books, unless of course the book in question happens to be called Value Investing and is written by my...

Tim Bond and the impending bubble
Tim Bond and the impending bubble

A few weeks back I had a very amusing drink down some local City boozer with a senior director of a very large investment bank charged with building products and funds to sell to the likes of you and me. Quite the funniest part of the conversation was...

PADA's huge dilemmas
PADA's huge dilemmas

I am currently running my own betting book focused on the most difficult job in investment. My current front runner is Mark Fawcett, investment director for the PADA.

Weighing up the alternatives
Weighing up the alternatives

Journalists love art and collectibles as alternative investments - trees, pieces of art and funky hedge funds are much more fun to write about than boring old recovery funds or the passive vs active debate.