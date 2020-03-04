FT
The Contrarian Investor: Man of Steel
Man of Steel
The micro-stock home bias
The micro-stock home bias
The Contrarian Investor: What's the alternative?
The recent trials and tribulations surrounding alternative property group Brandeaux should not come as a great surprise.
Gosling's Grouse: The pasty's prologue
GOSLING'S GROUSE
RDR blues and the financial transfer window
CONTRARIAN INVESTOR
The diversification worm has turned
THE CONTRARIAN INVESTOR
The inflation monster
My post-graduate economics supervisor suffered from one of the most debilitating and chronic diseases known to afflict academics.
Much more than this, I did it Norway
I have a small, helpful suggestion for all of you who manage investment decisions for family offices, charities and rich individuals: the next time your highly paid, immaculately coiffured investment manager presents you with a sorry and lamentable series...
Using UK equities to construct a portfolio with low market exposure
Mark Lyttleton is probably the one name that comes to most people's lips when describing a successful, popular implementation of an explicitly absolute return strategy. His fund's record is of consistent positive net of fees returns through the market...
The $123trn question
$123trn is a lot of money - it could almost repay most of the UK government's UK debt and my credit card bill combined.
Are you mutual?
I have just come back from the US having visited Vanguard fund management's campus outside Philadelphia.
Tim Russell on being bearish in 2010 and the challenges managers face
Tim Russell is one of the stars of Cazenove's hugely successful move into mainstream fund management - he manages a small stable of hedge funds and Ucits III absolute return mandates all focused on making money through the business cycle. Unlike his closest...
The rise of the rockstar analyst
It is that time of year when the big investment banks try to justify the vast amounts of money lavished on their research departments by presenting their annual forecast for the year ahead.
What constitutes an absolute returns mandate?
Over the last few months I have been spending a fair bit of time talking absolute returns with some of the best fund managers in the business.
Show me the money
Over the past few months I have constantly banged the drum for a brave new world in which asset managers finally bite the bullet and launch cost effective multi-asset portfolios, comprised largely if not exclusively of ETFs.
We must separate the good innovation from the bad
Christmas and New Year is my usual time to catch up on that enormous pile of ‘interesting stuff' that lies rotting in the corner of my office.
The land that time forgot
One of my favourite activities at the end of any volatile year is to look at sectors that have failed to keep up with the pack.
What will be the big trends of 2010?
Over the last few weeks I have been spending a lot of time leafing through the details of the IMA's annual industry surveys in search of some big new trends.
And now for this week's book review
This is a column intended to provoke thought, discussion and not abusive emails - it is absolutely not a place to talk about one of my favourite new books, unless of course the book in question happens to be called Value Investing and is written by my...
Tim Bond and the impending bubble
A few weeks back I had a very amusing drink down some local City boozer with a senior director of a very large investment bank charged with building products and funds to sell to the likes of you and me. Quite the funniest part of the conversation was...
Structured products: a sector under attack
I was recently part of the judging for the Structured Products Awards organised by Investment Week's sister publication Professional Adviser.
PADA's huge dilemmas
I am currently running my own betting book focused on the most difficult job in investment. My current front runner is Mark Fawcett, investment director for the PADA.
Weighing up the alternatives
Journalists love art and collectibles as alternative investments - trees, pieces of art and funky hedge funds are much more fun to write about than boring old recovery funds or the passive vs active debate.
Combatting Group think from the inside out
Financial commentators tend to default to a world view determined by the thoughts of Ayn Rand and her enormously influential philosophy called objectivism.