FCA and Bank of England clash over systemic threat posed by private equity

In an interview with the FT, FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said he is "not convinced" that the sector, which has grown to manage $8trn in assets, presents a systemic threat. This follows a warning from the BoE last week that lenders were not properly measuring their exposure to the sector, as well as previous concerns raised by the central bank relating to private equity's leverage, transparency and valuations. Bank of England official raises alarm over private equity use of NAV loans as exits slow "What I do think is important is that the [private equity] industry does not nic...