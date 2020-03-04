Fitch

Global AAA bond pool 'drops 60%'
The pool of government bonds rated AAA by the three main rating agencies has shrunk by more than 60% since the financial crisis, according to new analysis.

Italy slides deeper into recession in Q4
Italy's embattled economy contracted 2.8% year on year in the fourth quarter, according to the final reading released this morning, worse than the 2.7% contraction previously thought.

Leaviss: UK could lose its AAA rating by December
M&G's co-head of fixed income Jim Leaviss has warned the UK could face losing its AAA rating on 5 December, the day of the Autumn Statement, as the growing budget deficit could force George Osborne to abandon plans for fiscal consolidation.

  • Bonds