Carmakers' bonds look good value in the short term but long-term challenges persist
The auto sector and credit markets have long had a love-hate relationship.
Fitch hit with record ESMA fine for conflict of interest breach
Took place between 2013 and 2018
Global recession, Brexit and inflation: Asset managers' biggest concerns
Fitch Solutions survey of 300 asset managers
Fitch: Investment managers expect improvement in credit markets in 2017
Fitch's outlook in credit negative
Fitch: Expect Money Market fund launches ahead of EU liquidity regulation
Affecting money market funds
Fitch: Bond fund liquidity mismatch at all-time high
Experiencing frequent volatility
Fitch is latest to downgrade UK rating on Brexit worries
Predicts 'abrupt slowdown'
Fitch: Brexit could lead to 'permanent damage' to financial sector
London particularly vulnerable
Fitch: Smallest high yield funds hit hardest by January outflows
European HY funds lose €1.4bn
Blockbuster funds: Do inflows really hurt returns?
Fitch Ratings looks at capacity
Fitch Ratings warns on 'growing' fund capacity issues
Credit funds in firing line
Is the era of fund rationalisation coming to an end?
Fund rationalisation may be coming to an end after a few years of groups actively cutting their product ranges, according to Fitch Ratings.
Fitch puts US AAA on negative watch as debt deadline draws near
Fitch has become the first ratings agency to threaten a US credit ratings downgrade over the latest debt ceiling impasse.
UK oil giants 'face heavy fines' over alleged oil price fixing
Oil majors BP and Shell could face hefty fines if they are found to have manipulated the oil price, the UK's energy secretary has warned.
Fitch cuts China's credit rating
Fitch has cut China's local currency rating from AA- to A+, amid concerns the country is not doing enough to address its soaring debt levels.
Global AAA bond pool 'drops 60%'
The pool of government bonds rated AAA by the three main rating agencies has shrunk by more than 60% since the financial crisis, according to new analysis.
Italy slides deeper into recession in Q4
Italy's embattled economy contracted 2.8% year on year in the fourth quarter, according to the final reading released this morning, worse than the 2.7% contraction previously thought.
Henderson's Bennett buys beaten-up Irish banking shares
Henderson's John Bennett has returned to the much-maligned Irish banking sector for the first time in over six years despite warning the position might make investors 'wince'.
UK AAA at risk after George Osborne's debt failure
Britain could lose its AAA credit rating after George Osborne admitted he will miss his target to reduce Britain's debts and have to borrow an extra £100 billion.
Fitch downgrades Argentina to near default status
Credit rating agency Fitch has downgraded Argentina and said the country would probably default on its debt obligations.
What is the future for managed funds?
Rising government debt threatens UK's AAA rating - Fitch
Ratings agency Fitch has warned the UK's AAA credit rating is under increasing pressure because of growing government debt, which could hit 100% of GDP this year, and the continuing eurozone crisis.
Leaviss: UK could lose its AAA rating by December
M&G's co-head of fixed income Jim Leaviss has warned the UK could face losing its AAA rating on 5 December, the day of the Autumn Statement, as the growing budget deficit could force George Osborne to abandon plans for fiscal consolidation.