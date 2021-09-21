Finisterre Capital

New campaign urges investors to incorporate not-for-profits with allocation to Global Returns fund

ESG

New campaign urges investors to incorporate not-for-profits with allocation to Global Returns fund

‘Regenerative investment’

clock 21 September 2021 • 2 min read
The Big Question: Which sectors will be the winners and losers from the US Elections?

US

The Big Question: Which sectors will be the winners and losers from the US Elections?

Race to the White House hots up

clock 21 October 2020 •
'Timing is of the essence': Can Turkey recover from currency crisis and prevent wider EM contagion risk?

Emerging markets

'Timing is of the essence': Can Turkey recover from currency crisis and prevent wider EM contagion risk?

Managers warn of consequences from fall in lira

clock 20 August 2018 •
Trustpilot