Podcast: 2022 outlook on emerging markets

In this episode on emerging markets deputy news editor Alex Rolandi speaks to:

• Heinrich Slabber, senior partner, Holborn Assets

• Lale Akoner, senior market strategist, BNY Mellon Investment Management

• Damien Buchet, CIO, Finisterre Capital, a boutique of Principal Global Investors

The guests discuss key headwinds facing emerging markets in 2022, including geopolitical risks and Covid-19, China's influence on the world stage, as well as the challenges posed by global decarbonisation goals.

Listen below or here