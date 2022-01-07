Podcast: 2022 outlook on emerging markets

Emerging market outlook

In this new series Investment Week journalists are speaking to experts about their outlook for specific asset classes in 2022.

In this episode on emerging markets deputy news editor Alex Rolandi speaks to:

• Heinrich Slabber, senior partner, Holborn Assets
• Lale Akoner, senior market strategist, BNY Mellon Investment Management
• Damien Buchet, CIO, Finisterre Capital, a boutique of Principal Global Investors

The guests discuss key headwinds facing emerging markets in 2022, including geopolitical risks and Covid-19, China's influence on the world stage, as well as the challenges posed by global decarbonisation goals.

