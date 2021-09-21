New campaign urges investors to incorporate not-for-profits with allocation to Global Returns fund

It has been launched by former fund managers Yan Swiderski and Mike Jennings, and Jasper Judd, co-founder of the Global Returns Project.

The approach, which the campaign has dubbed ‘symbiotic wealth management', encourages investors to show their support for climate and nature not-for-profits, or ‘regenerative investments'.

It involves a small allocation to the Global Returns fund alongside any other investments, with most participating investors starting at 0.25% of savings and investments annually, the campaign claims.

Thereafter, 100% of each allocation is directed by the Global Returns Project, a UK registered charity, to the fund's selected not-for-profit Portfolio Partners.

The Global Returns fund is managed by the Global Returns Project, which is overseen by a due diligence committee and advised by a panel of experts.

They conducted a "rigorous selection process" for Portfolio Partners, with the aim to provide investors with a selection of not-for-profits tackling the climate and nature crisis, with organisations considered for the fund assessed according to their impact, scalability, networks and co-benefits.

Judd, who is also a non-executive director of the JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust, said: "Regenerative investments in the Global Returns fund begin with conversations between financial advisers and their clients.

"Clients who decide to adopt ‘symbiotic wealth management' decide what proportion of their savings and investments annually to allocate to the Global Returns fund. We assist IFAs with implementation at absolutely no cost during any part of the process."

Investors will receive six-monthly reports with information about the impact of their allocation, and because the fund is run by a registered charity, any allocations made by UK taxpayers are eligible for Gift Aid.

Swiderski, who founded investment management firm Finisterre Capital in 2002, added: "The old-fashioned wealth management model is broken, and we believe that now is the right time for people to reimagine how they relate to their wealth.

"Only by pairing wealth generation with planetary regeneration can investors continue expecting consistent medium and long-term financial returns and protect their wealth."

He added: "Incorporating not-for-profits - what we call ‘regenerative investment' - into your investment strategy regenerates the planet in ways that elude ESG on its own."