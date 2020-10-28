A question of antitrust: Make jurisprudence great again

When Parker Brothers acquired the patent of board game Monopoly in 1935, its rules seemed to pre-emptively mirror French economist Thomas Piketty's economic principles.

As the game progresses, the relative financial power of the leading player increases. Capital accrues to capital, vastly outperforming the Universal Basic Income provided by the largesse of 'the Bank'.

US tech leaders almost certainly understand exactly how this dynamic works with the leading technology companies having proven themselves extremely acquisitive, frequently buying out potential competitors at what the market often deemed excessive valuations relatively early in their development stage.

Is this permissible within competition law? There are signs that US lawmakers are starting to shift in their views on this.

Since the late 1970s, the Bork Doctrine has driven US jurisprudential interpretation of US antitrust law and its founding charter, the Sherman Act of 1890.

We do not have the space or time to cover the history of judicial interpretations of antitrust in the US here. Suffice to say, there have been epochal shifts on several occasions, with a long period in the mid-20th century when the primary aim of competition authorities was to ensure competition was in place.

This ran contrary to interpretation of the Sherman Act previously, where the absence of evidence of abuse of market position through price setting was considered evidence that no abusive monopolistic position was in place.

From 1977 onwards, the US Supreme Court has led the way in reverting to this latter interpretation, dubbed the Bork doctrine after the eponymous author of the 1978 book The Antitrust Paradox. 'Consumer welfare', identified by mild price rises or even declines, was now once again the main criterion for monopolistic abuse.

Ahead of the game was Warren Buffett. Buffett is typically referred to as a value investor, and was a disciple of Benjamin Graham for much of the 1950s and 1960s.

However, 'Uncle Warren', a man who shut down his investment partnership in 1969 in incredulity of the market environment at the time of the 'Nifty Fifty', later returned with a far more significant emphasis on pricing power and dominant market positions.

For all the professions of simple folksy wisdom, Buffett knows the markets and the economy, and sensed the epochal shift that would see an extended age of consolidation and pricing power gains.

What is Buffett doing now? Buying shares in Barrick Gold. Perhaps he is anticipating a long-term shift in judicial behaviour?

The tech giants will hope not. While they operate as effective monopolies, there is no cost passed on to consumers, and they have therefore avoided falling foul of antitrust charges so far.

But there are costs to the economy from both their monopolistic and monopsonist positions, as detailed (directly and indirectly) by a multitude of studies by the likes of Gutierrez & Philippon, Diez & Villegas-Sanchez, Autor, Baker & Salop, and de Loecker & Eeckhout.