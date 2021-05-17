FCA sets out proposals to stop 'particularly egregious' CMC phoenixing

The FCA said consumers will suffer fewer losses if claims management phoenixing was stopped

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made plans to stop advisers phoenixing into claims management companies (CMC).

The consultation paper, published on Monday (17 May), outlined its proposals for new rules on CMCs.

Claims management company phoenixing occurs when an individual from a wound-up firm reopens under a new guise, or appears in connection with a CMC that deals with its old clients, to avoid liabilities of the old firm. The FCA described claims management phoenixing as "particularly egregious".

The FCA said consumers will suffer fewer losses if claims management phoenixing was stopped. Where those losses do occur, however, it said some claims can be resolved differently.

Therefore, under its proposals, CMCs will be prohibited from carrying on any regulated claims management activity if:

• Any employee or controller of the CMC, or any member of the CMC's governing body, was directly involved in or had responsibility for managing the financial services activity that is the subject of the claim or potential claim.

• A member of the CMC's governing body is related to a person who was directly involved in or had responsibility for managing the activity that is the subject of the claim or potential claim.

• The CMC or a member of its governing body has transferred, or agreed to transfer, a financial benefit to a person who was directly involved in or had responsibility for managing the activity that is the subject of the claim or potential claim.

The regulator also hoped to introduce a rule that would mean CMCs must notify the FCA of "certain connections" they have had with the financial services activity and the persons involved in said activity.

These connections could be; being related to a person, having transferred a financial benefit, or if the CMC director was once the adviser who gave advice that resulted in a claim being made.

However, the FCA also said that it may allow CMCs to carry on claims management activity on claims where they have a relevant connection, providing they do not take a fee for that activity. This, the regulator added, would be so CMCs can provide claims management services to former financial services customers of themselves and their connections pro bono, rather than be banned from providing the services at all.

The FCA proposed CMCs must also notify it of:

• Any financial services activity in respect of which an employee or controller of the CMC, or any member of its governing body, is currently, or was previously, directly involved in or responsible for managing.

• Any member of the firm's governing body who is related to a person who is or was directly involved in or responsible for managing financial services activity.

By banning CMCs from managing claims with which they have a connection to, the FCA hoped to ensure that:

• Financial services firms pay due regard to the interests of customers, treat customers fairly and are not incentivised to treat them poorly.

• CMCs do not seek to profit from past misconduct of individuals connected with the CMC.

• Consumers can be confident that financial services firms and CMCs have due regard to their interests and are not seeking to profit from misconduct.

• Financial services firms can be confident that the FSCS is not used to pay compensation costs that could in some instances have been avoided by firms choosing to remain in business, rather than phoenixing into claims management activity, and that no part of the compensation paid by the FSCS will go to those who caused the loss for which it is paid.

• CMCs can participate fairly in the market without connections to failed firms providing an unfair advantage for some.

Impact on CMCs

From a CMC perspective, the FCA said the companies in the market can benefit from fairer competition if some CMCs no longer have preferential access to potential claims through connections with former financial services firms.

It said claims management phoenixing creates a competitive disadvantage for the CMCs that do not have such connections with the claims they manage.

"The advantage that some CMCs will have due to phoenixing is unfair because it relies on prior involvement in the financial services activity that caused consumers a loss," the regulator said.

"Although the impact of this is likely to be small (due to the small proportion of CMC firms likely to be involved in phoenixing) it remains unfair for some CMCs to experience such an advantage compared with CMCs who have not phoenixed."