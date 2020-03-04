final salary
Jupiter shareholders pass CEO's remuneration package following revolt last year
70% increase in flat pay
IA working group makes ten recommendations on executive pay
Acknowledges PM May's proposed crackdown
Aberdeen's Gilbert bags £2.9m share bonus
Sells £5.3m worth of shares
M&G chief: Increase salaries and scrap annual bonuses for execs
Suggested replacing incentive share awards
Investment Association targets executive pay
The Investment Association (IA) is considering campaigning for corporate pay reform, according to Sky News.
Fund manager pay could surpass that of investment bankers by 2016
A report by think-tank New Financial has suggested fund manager pay may overtake that of investment bankers by 2016, following a sharp rise since the financial crisis.
Odey nets £48m payday as profits surge
Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey netted a pay packet of £47.8m in the year to April 2014 after his boutique more than trebled profits.
GDP figures delayed over 'potential errors' - papers
The Office for National Statistics will postpone its next release of data on economic growth, in an highly unusual move for the official statistician.
Hargreaves warns of BP dividend cuts over next two years
BP could have to slash dividend payments both this year and in 2011, warns Hargreaves Lansdown.