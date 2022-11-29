Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Emerging markets: Casting our net wide in 2023

Emerging markets

Emerging markets: Casting our net wide in 2023

A challenging year

clock 29 November 2022 • 3 min read
Fidelity Emerging Markets trust share price drops 30%

Emerging markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets trust share price drops 30%

Following Russian invasion

clock 07 October 2022 • 2 min read
Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

Investment Trusts

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

Realignment to begin next week

clock 01 October 2021 • 2 min read

Investment Trusts

Fidelity takes over Genesis EM trust as incumbent's strategy no longer 'aligns' with board

Fidelity will now manage £6bn in trusts

clock 01 July 2021 • 3 min read
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