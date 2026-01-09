FCA sets October 2027 date for cryptoasset rules implementation

Issues further guidance

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has set out that its regime for cryptoasset regulation is expected to come into force on 25 October 2027, as has released guidance for firms that will fall within its scope.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

AJ Bell removes two BlackRock mandates from Favourite Funds list

Eurozone inflation 'bang in line' with target as it eases to 2%

More on Regulation

UK to loosen financial benchmark regulation
Regulation

UK to loosen financial benchmark regulation

90% less regulated benchmarks

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 18 December 2025 • 2 min read
FCA's non-financial misconduct rules 'opaque' over social media activity
Regulation

FCA's non-financial misconduct rules 'opaque' over social media activity

Lack of definitions and case studies

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 December 2025 • 3 min read
FCA chief: No allegations of market abuse around Budget leaks so far
Regulation

FCA chief: No allegations of market abuse around Budget leaks so far

Serious concern

Alex Sebastian
clock 16 December 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot