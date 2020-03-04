EFGAM
Will the Fed soften its rate hike path?
US Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, recently described the conventional approach to setting US interest rates as "navigating by the stars".
US interest rates - what goes up, must come down
Assessing impact of recent rate hike
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November
How can governments keep all the balls in the air?
Governments around the world are performing a juggling act: trying to meet the demands for more government spending; keeping their taxes competitive, and avoiding their public debts spiralling out of control.
Meet the Investment Influencers: Andrew Harradine of EFGAM
Our weekly series continues
2018: The year China cleans up and other thoughts
Bitcoin bubble?
EFG AM's Murray: Bitcoin or bit-con?
There has been an increasing amount of attention on bitcoin in recent months as its value has soared, writes Daniel Murray, global head of research at EFG Asset Management.
'Traditional asset classes cannot be relied upon to provide enough diversification in multi-asset portfolios'
Fund managers from Investment Week's Alternatives Breakfast Briefing discuss how their varied strategies can help clients against a challenging market backdrop.
EFGAM launches New Capital US Small Cap Growth fund
Managed by Tim Butler, Mike Clulow and Joel Rubenstein
EFG's Mok: The investment opportunities in China's booming tourism sector
Despite slowing growth
Hackman gets to work on Neptune US Opportunities amid range restructure
Takes over from Wintle