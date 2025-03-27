Funds to Watch panel: Fund selection leaders on manager turnover, boutiques and SDR

Speaking at Investment Week’s Funds to Watch Spring Conference, our panel of fund selection leaders shared key discussion topics for their teams, including responding to rising fund manager turnover, tackling concentration risk and managing information overload.
Richard Rainback, global head of ETF & fund selection at EFGAM, highlighted the most common issue for his team is dealing with the high level of fund manager turnover in the market, which has been especially noticeable since 2020. "In the last year, 15% - 20% of our funds have had the co-lead or lead manager depart, compared to 5% around seven or eight years ago. Every day in the news you are seeing somebody else leave," he noted. The panel said it was important to fall back on their teams' processes when responding to these changes, especially when assessing how central individuals a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes