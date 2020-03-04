Eastspring
Navigating the 'significant valuation dislocation' in Japanese equities
Faced with ongoing uncertainty and volatility, global macroeconomic commentators are in two distinct camps: one that observes symptoms of recession and another that observes signs of a global recovery.
Eastspring hires multi-asset solutions CIO from BNP Paribas
Held roles at BlackRock and Merrill Lynch
Industry Voice: It can pay to be out of fashion
It can pay to be out of fashion. An investment in out of favour stocks can be emotionally hard and requires patience, but is usually the most rewarding. The allure of the latest market theme may appear to gratify a range of our emotions associated with...
Industry Voice: Patience is a virtue for contrarian stock pickers in Japan
This year has been characterized by very large swings in market sentiment for Japan equities. Increasing market volatility has coincided with shorter term news flow linked to the "comforts" and "concerns" for the global cycle.
How Vietnam is transforming its industries
Established free trade agreements
Industry Voice: Unlocking value in Japan smaller companies
with Max Godwin, Portfolio Manager of Eastspring Investments – Japan Smaller Companies Fund (the “Fund”)
Japanese valuations remain attractive despite strong performance
Despite good absolute performance in the Japan equity market year-to-date, valuations remain attractive both on a cash earnings yield and a price-to-book basis compared to other major markets.
Industry Voice: Unlock value in Japan smaller companies
Asian financial crisis: What lessons have been learned 20 years on?
In the years prior to 1997, the countries known as the Asian tigers (Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand) experienced extraordinary economic performance along with macroeconomic stability.
Industry Voice: Digging deep for value
Global emerging market investors often overestimate corporate growth potential and overpay for the comfort of quality
Industry Voice: Up close and personal at Eastspring Investments
A fascinating new video reveals the contrarian nature of the team behind the Eastspring Investments - Global Emerging Markets Dynamic Fund. With behind-the-scenes footage, the camera catches up with a small, highly experienced group of valuation-driven...
Eastspring CIO Maisonneuve: A China that goes back to 12% growth is unsustainable
Political stability crucial
Eastspring's Gibson: 'EM quality bubble starting to burst'
Value stocks beginning to outperform
Former PIMCO equities head Maisonneuve joins Eastspring as CIO
To begin her role in January 2017
Eastspring's Gupta: India has a 30-year runway of growth
'Pricing episodes give us value'
Eastspring Investments unveils India Discovery fund
Mirrors existing mandate
Where are the 'cheap' valuation opportunities in Japan?
Japan is out of favour, especially with foreign investors, and the market has sold down amid rising global macroeconomic concerns and volatility in returns. In particular, investors have shunned stocks where earnings are perceived to be cyclical or volatile...
The defensive stocks that offer an illusion of comfort
'Herd-like' focus on the short-term
Pidcock, Mobius, Rock: How concerned should investors be about China contagion?
Long term implications of shaky start to 2016
Why investors need to remain mindful of a more flexible renminbi regime
Ooi Boon Peng, chief investment officer, fixed income at Eastspring Investments, looks at how last month's devaluation of the renminbi is spilling over into other Asian bond markets
Brazil, steel, John Menzies: Investors' top contrarian trades revealed
Top contrarian trades
The best and worst markets for Asian income
Asian income is a game of two halves, with the region dividend between cash hoarding markets and those with an established dividend culture. Margaret Weir, investment director at Eastspring Investments spells out the best and worst markets - including...