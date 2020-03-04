Eastspring

Industry Voice: It can pay to be out of fashion
It can pay to be out of fashion. An investment in out of favour stocks can be emotionally hard and requires patience, but is usually the most rewarding. The allure of the latest market theme may appear to gratify a range of our emotions associated with...

Where are the 'cheap' valuation opportunities in Japan?
Japan is out of favour, especially with foreign investors, and the market has sold down amid rising global macroeconomic concerns and volatility in returns. In particular, investors have shunned stocks where earnings are perceived to be cyclical or volatile...

The best and worst markets for Asian income
Asian income is a game of two halves, with the region dividend between cash hoarding markets and those with an established dividend culture. Margaret Weir, investment director at Eastspring Investments spells out the best and worst markets - including...