Eastspring Japan equity head retires

Cashman has worked at Eastspring since 2004 and managed the Eastspring Investments Japan Dynamic fund.

A spokesperson for the firm told Investment Week that Cashman will continue "to support the team and broader business in an advisory function until at least April 2023".

Cashman began his career at BT Financial Group in 1988, eventually rising to the role of executive vice president.

Ivailo Dikov has now taken over Cashman's role of head of Japan equities and portfolio manager, having worked at the firm since 2013.