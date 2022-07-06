Eastspring Japan equity head retires

Dean Cashman, portfolio manager and head of the Japan Equity team at Eastspring Investments, has retired and stepped down from his role.

Cashman has worked at Eastspring since 2004 and managed the Eastspring Investments Japan Dynamic fund.

A spokesperson for the firm told Investment Week that Cashman will continue "to support the team and broader business in an advisory function until at least April 2023".

Japan Income and Growth delivers negative return despite beating the benchmark

Cashman began his career at BT Financial Group in 1988, eventually rising to the role of executive vice president.

Ivailo Dikov has now taken over Cashman's role of head of Japan equities and portfolio manager, having worked at the firm since 2013.

 

