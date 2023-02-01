Eastspring Investments makes three fixed income hires

The Singapore-based firm has made three senior hires in recent months.
Eastspring Investment has made three senior hires to the Singapore-based firm’s fixed income team.

Clement Chong, who joined the firm in December 2022, has been hired as a credit manager, overseeing the credit research team and co-managing Eastspring's Asia Sustainable Bond fund with Rong Ren Goh.

He will report to Danny Tan, head of fixed income, and was most recently head of research at NN Investment Partners.

Benedict Phua joined the firm in November 2022 as director of fixed income, focusing on Asian USD credit solution-based strategies.

Phua comes from Standard Chartered, where he worked as an executive director for five years, and will report to Wai Mei Long, lead portfolio manager.

Finally, Jamie Tay began at the firm last month as director and client portfolio manager of the Asian Fixed Income team.

She joined the firm from UBS Asset Management, having worked as a director covering Asian and China fixed income strategies.

Tan said: "We continue to strengthen our fixed income coverage and broaden our capabilities to capture attractive investment opportunities for our clients.

"The addition of highly talented individuals such as Clement, Benedict and Jamie greatly enhance our FI platform, and represent a strong addition to our FI team."

