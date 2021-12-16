Deliveroo

interactive investor calls for greater retail access to IPOs as investors remain 'locked out' of opportunities

Investment Trusts

interactive investor calls for greater retail access to IPOs as investors remain 'locked out' of opportunities

Renewable energy investment trusts among most popular

clock 16 December 2021 • 3 min read
FCA confirms new listing rules including dual-class structure

Regulation

FCA confirms new listing rules including dual-class structure

Effective 3 December

clock 02 December 2021 • 2 min read
Questions remain unanswered despite Deliveroo recovering to IPO price

Equities

Questions remain unanswered despite Deliveroo recovering to IPO price

What does the future hold?

clock 06 September 2021 • 4 min read
The top ten most read Investment Week stories from H1 2021

Investment

The top ten most read Investment Week stories from H1 2021

Woodford and SFDR top the list

clock 01 July 2021 • 1 min read
Human rights above all else: Why Deliveroo IPO leaves bad taste among ESG-conscious investors

ESG

Human rights above all else: Why Deliveroo IPO leaves bad taste among ESG-conscious investors

Issues over workers' pay a cause for concern

clock 08 April 2021 •
The first step towards market dominance? Vital takeaways from Deliveroo's IPO

UK

The first step towards market dominance? Vital takeaways from Deliveroo's IPO

What investors can learn from listing

clock 31 March 2021 •
Deliveroo IPO falls nearly a third as investors succumb to 'anxiety'

Equities

Deliveroo IPO falls nearly a third as investors succumb to 'anxiety'

Several asset managers shunned the debut

clock 31 March 2021 •
Asset managers line up to shun Deliveroo IPO - reports

UK

Asset managers line up to shun Deliveroo IPO - reports

L&G latest to turn away listing order

clock 26 March 2021 •
Just Eat: What's the takeaway?

Specialist

Just Eat: What's the takeaway?

How new technology is the key ingredient to its growth

clock 03 July 2018 •
Trustpilot