interactive investor calls for greater retail access to IPOs as investors remain 'locked out' of opportunities

The list of IPOs was "shorter" than it should be due to the "sheer volume" of IPOs that continue to exclude private investors, the investment platform highlighted.

"Without the investment trust industry rising to the occasion and offering retail investors access to IPOs, it would have been a poor year for IPOs," ii stated.

Lee Wild, ii's head of equity strategy, said: "The absence of some of the UK's most high-profile listings of 2021 from the table hints at a more serious tale, and one that damages the integrity of public markets.

Questions remain unanswered despite Deliveroo recovering to IPO price

"From Dr Martens, Moonpig, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, through to the high-profile, troubled start of Deliveroo, all took a VIP approach to their IPO listings and left private investors out in the cold.

"This has to stop. After a year-long campaign by interactive investor calling for retail access to IPOs to be broadened, DIY investors continue to be left out."

As a result, interactive investor has called for a quota system that would compel companies to involve ordinary investors when they float.

"There are growing numbers of retail investors in the UK and most of them manage their portfolios via investment platforms that can provide quick and easy access to IPOs. Shareholder democracy has to start with open access to IPOs for all," said Wild.

According to the DIY investment platform, investment trusts "continue to deliver the goods" when it comes to retail access to IPOs.

How to find the right IPOs in a booming market

ii said that investment trusts have been in high demand with private investors throughout 2021, highlighting figures from the Association of Investment Companies that show it was a record-breaking year for fundraising.

Overall, £14.8bn of new money was raised, exceeding the previous record set in 2014 when £10.2bn was raised.

The lion's share was money entering existing investment trusts through secondary fundraising, with £11.1 billion raised.

Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at interactive investor, said: "There were two particularly innovative investment ideas this year in the investment trust space - HydrogenOne Capital Growth and Seraphim Space.

"The former is the first London-listed investment trust dedicated to clean hydrogen, which has become an increasingly popular investment theme, as investors grow more concerned about climate change.

"The latter is the first ever space-themed investment trust. It invests in early and growth-stage space tech businesses."

According to Caldwell, the emergence of these new themes is a testament to how the investment trust sector continues to evolve.

ThomasLloyd government-seeded trust raises less than anticipated

He added: "The fixed pool of assets structure is ideal for alternative investments, which tend to be illiquid - cannot easily be swiftly bought or sold.

"In terms of sectors, sustainable and environmentally themed listings have proved popular in 2021. Four of the top 10 most-popular IPOs with our customers in 2021 are trusts in the Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector. Trusts in this sector are sustainable specialists, and clearly outline the specialist area they are focusing on."