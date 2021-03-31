The first step towards market dominance? Vital takeaways from Deliveroo's IPO

The Amazon-backed UK food delivery app, Deliveroo is expected to launch its long-awaited IPO today (31 March). In a quickly-expanding market that is brimming with resourceful rivals, could it take its first step towards market dominance by floating on the London Stock Exchange?

Typically, tech flotations can often be found to be making losses at the time of going public, and Deliveroo has been locked in an on-going battle with finding sustainable profitability. In 2019 alone, the company recorded a deficit of more than £300m.

However, since that challenging year, Deliveroo has stated that it is become more profitable over a 2020 period punctuated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to this time, the delivery company had been reliant on Amazon's investment.

The pandemic and subsequent series of national lockdowns have played a key role in bringing increased levels of business to Deliveroo, and orders on the app grew significantly over the course of 2020.

Though Deliveroo experienced sustained growth last year, the company only possesses about a 25% share of the UK takeaway market today. This lack of market penetration is largely down to the rivals that Deliveroo faces in the form of Uber Eats and JustEat.

Deliveroo is hoping that the timing of its IPO will help to facilitate its path towards becoming a more formidable competitor when it comes to takeaways in both the UK and other markets.

But can its IPO generate enough interest to leverage the growth it needs in such a congested landscape?

What Deliveroo's IPO is set to look like

Deliveroo's IPO is due to take place today. The company initially announced that it would be priced between £3.90 and £4.60 per share - leaving a valuation of up to £8.8bn.

However, this range has now been closed to £3.90 to £4.10, shedding £1bn off of the maximum valuation, pointing to a still seismic peak of £7.85bn.

One recent pre-IPO fundraise of $180m was generated by Deliveroo in an attempt to leverage the global rollout of its Editions kitchen service, which assisted the company to expand its reach in the grocery market as well as its subscription service for new locations.

Although some investors may find the notion of Deliveroo weighing in with one of the most tantalising IPOs of 2021, the initial offering itself will largely be limited to institutional investors.

However, there will still be plenty of ways for retail investors to buy into the IPO. Notably, Deliveroo intends to make £50m worth of shares available to private investors.

In order to be eligible, you will need to have a Deliveroo account and to have bought a takeaway on your account. If you qualify for eligibility, you'll be invited to register with the IPO.

Investors are capable of buying up to £1,000 worth of shares in multiples of £250 through Deliveroo's IPO partner, Primary Bid.

But there are some ways to get involved even if you do not have the Deliveroo app, or are not located in a Deliveroo coverage area currently. For instance, the Nasdaq-listed Freedom Holding Corporation offers access to IPOs like that of Deliveroo, although an application process is involved and a financial qualifying threshold starts at $2,000.

Other brokers such as TD Ameritrade and Fidelity also offer IPOs to users, but with a higher threshold. Notably, the former requires accounts to hold at least $250,000 in value, while Fidelity investors are required to possess at least $100,000 to $500,000 in household assets.

Alternatively, if investors are unable to meet these somewhat lofty requirements, it is possible to wait for trading to begin on the London Stock Exchange before purchasing Deliveroo shares.

Things are likely to move quickly as Deliveroo aims to launch its IPO during a boom time for the online takeaway market. With the UK's lockdown restriction set to begin an easing of restrictions towards the summer of 2021, the company is looking to ensure that its launch is backed by the market optimism that's accompanying this peak in order numbers.