Dean Proctor
7IM CEO Proctor: Further acquisitions unlikely despite current opportunities
2020 has been 'difficult for all firms'
7IM completes PWM acquisition as assets swell to £17bn
Acquisition announced in March
7IM appoints former Aegon UK CEO as chairman
Replaces Ian Owen
7IM sees AUM jump 9% in 2019 as profits and revenues rise
Refreshed strategy and senior hires
7IM CEO Proctor: Why we will come out of this pandemic stronger than we were before
New chief looks back at one year at helm of firm
7IM to acquire Partners Wealth Management in latest push for scale
Allows access to HNW client revenue
7IM's Justin Urquhart Stewart to retire
As of January 2020
7IM hires another former Barclays man
Chris Phillips joins as chief client officer
7IM appoints new CEO from Barclays as Tom Sheridan steps down
Retires after 17 years