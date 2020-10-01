7IM completes PWM acquisition as assets swell to £17bn

Seven Investment Management (7IM) has completed its acquisition of London-based financial planner Partners Wealth Management, bringing the group’s total assets under management to £17bn.

It follows the purchase of TCAM in 2018 and comes as part of a wider push for inorganic asset growth at 7IM.

PWM will continue to operate as an independent company, retaining its brand, identity and leadership, but will see integration of some back-office functions and benefit from 7IM's technological capabilities.

The acquisition will see 7IM take on PWM's £2bn of assets and brings the group's staff count to over 400 people.

Speaking to Investment Week CEO of 7IM Dean Proctor explained that it is hoped PWM's advisers will see 7IM's platform "as a natural fit for managing their client portfolios".

He added: "Thereafter, we are an investment manager, so if those advisers in the future believe the 7IM [investment] products have a role to play, then they will have direct access to the investment team.

"But the primary focus initially is to provide the 7IM platform to the PWM business."

Proctor also noted that a "key component of the deal" is the greater efficiencies of scale it offers 7IM, which "will allow us to make further and significant investment into our platform technology."

He added: "This in turn will further enhance the service and support we are able to offer the intermediary market, which has always been and continues to be 7IM's main focus."

Managing partner at PWM James Roberts explained that after 16 years the firm had been seeking a partner to "help us continue advancing our vision to build the best client and adviser proposition in the UK", and had been attracted to 7IM due to its "award winning technology, entrepreneurial culture, strong management team and shared values".

Proctor added: "Since conducting a firm-wide strategic review last summer, our intention has been to accelerate the growth of the business, knowing that this would come both organically and inorganically.

"This acquisition helps both 7IM and PWM take their next steps in their respective strategic growth plans.

"We have always believed in the value and benefits of financial planning and advice - an area which has arguably never been more in demand or more important."