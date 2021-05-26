Mattioli Woods to acquire two firms while fundraising £100m

Mattioli Woods is set to acquire Maven Capital Partners and LWMG Topco Limited, the holding company of financial advice firm Ludlow Wealth Management, and will issue approximately £100m worth of new shares in order to finance the deal.

Maven is an alternative asset manager and private equity investor with £772m of assets under management. Mattioli Woods will pay £80m upfront and a further £20m if further targets are met in the first four years.

Ludlow Wealth Management, a financial planning businesses in the North West with £1.6bn assets under advisement, will recieve £30.3m in cash and £5.8m of new shares initially.

Non-shareholder employees will be eligible for up to a £1m bonus based on performance after a year, but the amount will not exceed £6.4m.

Ian Mattioli, chief executive officer of Mattioli Woods, said these acquisitions "mark significant milestones" for the group.

"These transactions represent a complementary extension of the group's existing investment proposition and add to our distribution capacity, allowing us to continue developing our product offering, accelerate organic growth and realise both revenue and cost synergies," he said.

To fund these acquisitions and those in the pipeline Mattioli Woods has announced it will issue new shares at a fixed price of 660 pence per share as it aims to raise £100m.

The price is a 10.2% discount to the closing middle market price of 735 pence per share on 25 May.

Mattioli Woods has completed three other acquisitions so far this year including Caledonia Asset Management, Pole Arnold Financial Management and Montagu.