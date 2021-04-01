Quilter sells international business to Utmost Group for £483m

The deal is due to complete towards the end of the year

Quilter has sold its international business to Utmost Group for £483m following a strategic review.

The firm said the sale would simplify Quilter and focus its attention on its higher growth UK wealth management business. The deal is due to complete towards the end of the year if shareholders approve the move.

The total £483m is inclusive of a 5% interest charge on the base consideration of £460m from 1 January.

Quilter International will become a part of Utmost International, an international life assurance business operated by Utmost Group.

Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney said: "[The sale] allows us to focus on accelerating our growth and efficiency plans as well as further simplifying and focusing our business around its core UK high net worth and affluent customer proposition. It also gives us the ability to deliver a further meaningful capital distribution to shareholders. With the recent completion of our platform transformation programme, we are set up for strong growth."

Utmost Group chief executive Paul Thompson added: "The acquisition is in line with our growth strategy and positions us well to benefit from the fundamental growth trends in the international life assurance sector."