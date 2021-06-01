ADVERTISEMENT

ASI and DEAS Group close Nordic real estate transaction

Deal announced in November 2020

Ellie Duncan
clock 01 June 2021 • 1 min read
DEAS head office in Copenhagen
Image:

DEAS head office in Copenhagen

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has reported that its real estate transaction with Denmark-based DEAS Group announced in November last year has closed.

The transaction means that DEAS Group will take over the management of a portfolio of 131 properties consisting of office, warehouse/logistics, retail, and residential buildings valued at €2.5bn.

In addition, DEAS Asset Management has been appointed the manager of a portfolio of Nordic assets totalling €1.8bn on behalf of ASI.

ASI Nordic direct real estate business to be acquired by DEAS Group

ASI chief executive Stephen Bird said: "Through partnering with DEAS Group, we are able to deliver a long-term solution for both our real estate business and also our clients."

ASI announced in November 2020 that it had chosen DEAS Group as the preferred bidder to acquire its Nordic direct real estate business and DEAS Asset Management, which is an independent subsidiary within the DEAS Group, to manage a portfolio of assets.

Neil Slater, global head of real estate at ASI, said: "Working with our own Nordics hub in Frankfurt, the relationship ensures we have excellent asset management on the ground and the capability to source and project manage developments for clients.

"We look forward to a strong strategic partnership that reiterates our commitment to evolve our real estate offering, ensuring it aligns with changing industry and human dynamics and client needs."

Henrik Dahl Jeppesen, chief executive of DEAS Group, said its ambition is to attract local and international investors to the Nordic region as "one unified investment market".

Ellie Duncan

