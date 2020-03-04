David Cameron
UK politics: New leader, old problems
Prime Minister Boris Johnson must "raise his game from sloganeering"
Should income investors back housebuilders?
Three key areas of concern
Ex-PM Cameron adds to calls for 'softer' Brexit
Urging PM to talk to other parties
Financials lift FTSE as blue chips rally for second day
Pound stabilises
Wealth manager Brexit reaction: Long-term value will emerge from 'collateral damage'
Britain votes to leave the European Union
Prime Minister David Cameron resigns as UK votes to leave EU
Will step down by October
PM's tax planning is 'natural response' to heavy UK regulation, says IHT expert
Media coverage dismissed as a 'storm in a teacup'
MP calls for Prime Minister's resignation amid Panama scandal
PM profited from ownership in offshore fund
FTSE jumps but sterling hit as Brexit fears leap
Industry reacts to announcement
Man Group to name former trade minister as chairman
Lord Livingston may join before Christmas
UBS chairman: City would get 'favourable deal' in event of Brexit
Would not undermine UK as financial centre
Peter Hargreaves tries to unite Brexit campaigns
High profile figures join 'out' lobby
Treasury plans £2bn retail Lloyds share sale next year
Government set to fully exit bank
Chancellor to fire starting gun on RBS sale
The government is to move a step closer to selling its stake in RBS, with Chancellor George Osborne set to lay out plans for its privatisation in a speech next week.
Carney and foreign secretary urge speedy EU referendum
Britain's foreign secretary Philip Hammond has echoed Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's calls for a 'fast' referendum on Britain's place in the EU.
UK business wants 'fundamental reform' on Europe - BCC
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has urged new Prime Minister David Cameron to undertake a 'fundamental reform' of Britain's relationship with Europe.
Ros Altmann in line for Tory peerage
Ros Altmann is to be nominated as a Conservative peer and will be made a minister with responsibility for consumer protection if the party wins next month's general election.
Cameron promises £4bn Lloyds share bonanza for retail investors
David Cameron plans to offer up to £4bn worth of Lloyds shares to retail investors if the Conservatives win the general election.
Japan falls back into recession
Japan has dropped back into a recession, after GDP shrank for a second successive quarter.
EU tells UK to pay extra £1.7bn after 'increase in wealth'
The UK has been told to contribute an extra £1.7bn (€2.1bn) to the European Union's budget after the economy performed better than expected.
Cameron pledges to raise higher rate threshold to £50k
Prime Minister David Cameron has said the Conservatives will raise the 40% tax threshold from £41,900 to £50,000 if they win the 2015 General Election.
Cameron pledges 'no re-runs'; promises to deliver on devolution across UK
Prime Minister David Cameron has said there will be "no re-runs" of the Scottish referendum which saw a decisive vote in favour of the country remaining part of the UK.
Queen urged to speak out against Scottish independence
The Prime Minister is under pressure from senior MPs to call on the Queen to speak out against Scottish independence, as fears over a 'yes' vote grow.
Cameron urges 'silent' Scots majority to vote against independence
David Cameron will call on the "silent majority" of Scottish businessmen and women to reveal their fears about independence and vote "no" in a speech later today.