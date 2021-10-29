Watchdog: “No evidence” Greensill supply-chain finance had any benefit

The report comes following an investigation into Greensill Capital, which once claimed to be the UK's most valuable financial technology company, that began after its collapse in March.

It analyses two schemes provided by the company, supply-chain financing for pharmacies and a salary advance scheme for NHS employees, finding that both schemes failed to provide any benefits. The news came after the founder claimed before the Treasury Select Committee in May that the company had "saved the taxpayer over £100m a year".

The company was founded by Lex Greensill, who served as an advisor to former Prime Minister David Cameron from 2012 to March 2017. Months after he attended a "key meeting" on supply-chain finance in 2017, Greensill Capital was involved in a bid to provide supply-chain finance services to the public sector.

The report found that there was "no evidence that there was any discussion of a potential conflict of interest".

The Department of Health and Social Care had estimated that 60-80% of pharmacies would enrol in Greensill's supply-chain financing scheme by 2022-23. By the time of Greensill's collapse in April 2021, only 20% of pharmacies were participants.

The collapse of Greensill in March 2021 forced the government to make direct payments to all pharmacies within the scheme, costing £144 million monthly. The government said in the report that if it had not intervened, a significant number of pharmacies could have faced financial difficulties.

Meg Hillier, Labour MP and chair of the House of Commons public accounts committee, said: "This report provides further information on the role of Lex Greensill and Greensill Capital in providing government services.

"It raises yet more questions over the government's ability to prevent conflicts of interest and the independence of advice it receives.

"The consequences once again fall squarely on the taxpayer, with increasing risks to value for money and promised savings vanishing into thin air."