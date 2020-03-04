credit rating
S&P cuts Hong Kong credit rating after downgrading China for first time since 1999
Concerns over ballooning debt
Can investors trust Russian and BRICS ratings agencies?
Looking outside the 'Big Three'
Chinese stocks fall to seven-month low on Moody's downgrade
First downgrade since 1989
Rand falls as South Africa downgraded to 'junk'
Amid political upheaval
Henderson's Formica warns UK credit rating at risk from election
Henderson Global Investors' chief executive Andrew Formica has warned the UK's credit rating could be put at risk by a Labour triumph at next month's general election.
Moody's cuts RBS rating amid fears over restructuring
Credit ratings agency Moody's has cut the rating of the Royal Bank of Scotland, amid fears its restructuring will 'heavily depress' profits.
S&P downgrades France over unemployment fears
Standard & Poor's has downgraded France's credit rating from AA+ to AA.
Fitch downgrades UK to AA+
Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded the UK to AA+ from AAA, citing a weaker economic and fiscal outlook.
Moody's downgrades S&P
Ratings agency Moody's has downgraded the credit rating of McGraw-Hill, the parent of the world's largest ratings company, rival Standard and Poor's.
S&P puts UK's AAA rating on 'negative' watch
Standard & Poor's has become the third main credit rating agency to put the UK's AAA rating on "negative" watch.
Moody's threatens to strip US of AAA rating
Moody's will strip the US of its AAA rating if a deficit reduction deal is not struck in Congress, it has warned.
Fitch: Downgrade risk doubled in first half of 2012
The number of companies, governments and other institutions facing downgrades doubled in the first half of 2012, according to Fitch Ratings.
Fitch downgrades Spain three notches
Fitch has cut's Spain's credit rating by three notches to BBB as estimates for the size of the bailout it needs balloon.
S&P's raises Greek credit rating to CCC
Standard & Poor's has raised its credit rating on Greece from Selective Default (SD) to CCC.
Moody's puts Santander's UK arm on downgrade watch
Credit rating agency Moody's has placed Santander UK's long term debt and deposit ratings under review following the announcement last week that its parent may be downgraded.
Scotland 'not guaranteed AAA rating'
An independent Scotland would not automatically receive the AAA rating enjoyed by the UK and could find itself ranked several notches lower, ratings agencies have suggested.
Downgrade UK not France, says French central bank boss
The head of the Bank of France has attacked the UK's AAA-rating and called for it to be downgraded - as expectations increase of a downgrade to France's rating.
S&P warns it may downgrade EU's AAA-rating
Standard & Poor's has said it may downgrade the European Union's AAA rating and make further cuts to eurozone banks' credit ratings if a review of eurozone countries prompts mass sovereign downgrades.
Hungary downgraded to junk status
Hungary has lost its investment grade credit rating from Moody's after the country went cap in hand to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
EU proposes crackdown on ratings agencies after 'serious mistakes'
The European Commission (EC) has proposed a crackdown on ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Moody's which would see them held accountable for mistakes and ensure they followed stricter rules.
Moody's assigns Aaa-rating to EFSF bond
Credit ratings agency Moody's has given the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 10-year €3bn benchmark bond an Aaa rating.
US likely to suffer second downgrade - Merrill
The US is set to see another ratings agency strip it of its AAA-credit rating by the end of the year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has predicted.
Moody's cuts Italian credit rating by three notches
Ratings agency Moody's has slashed Italy's credit rating, piling more pressure on the beleaguered eurozone.
S&P: France's AAA-rating is 'stable'
France's AAA credit rating is "stable" said ratings agency Standard & Poor's, a week after rumours hit the market the country is facing a downgrade.