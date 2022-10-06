Fitch lowers outlook for UK rating from 'stable' to 'negative' in light of Mini Budget

Maintains ‘AA-’ rating

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
This comes a few days after a similar move by the S&P, which downgraded the nation’s outlook from “stable” to “negative”.
Image:

This comes a few days after a similar move by the S&P, which downgraded the nation’s outlook from “stable” to “negative”.

Ratings agency Fitch has lowered the UK’s government debt rating from “stable” to “negative” in wake of the Mini Budget, but maintained the UK's "AA-" investment grade.

The agency cited the "large and unfunded" fiscal package announced as part of the new government's 'Growth Plan' as a main driver for its decision, which it said could lead to a significant increase in fiscal deficits over the medium term.

Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

According to Fitch, the lack of independent budget forecasts, as well as an apparent clash with the Bank of England's efforts to fight inflation had "negatively impacted financial markets' confidence and the credibility of the policy framework, a key long-standing rating strength".

On Monday (3 October), the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reversed the government's original plan of scrapping the 45% income tax rate for top earners, but Fitch said this was not enough to change its broader assessment.

"Although the government reversed the elimination of the 45p top rate tax... the government's weakened political capital could further undermine the credibility of and support for the government's fiscal strategy," the agency said.

Mini Budget threatens UK credit rating

This was the second credit ratings agency this week to downgrade the UK's outlook from 'stable' to 'negative' with the S&P delivering an equally harsh review on Monday 3 October.

In Fitch's report it forecast the UK's general government deficit would top 7.8% of GDP this year and 8.8% in 2023, while general government debt would reach 109% of GDP by 2024.

This comes a few days after a similar move by the S&P, which downgraded the nation's outlook from "stable" to "negative" on the back of "additional risks" in lending.

The agency also maintained the UK's AA- investment grade credit rating.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Nearly half of IPOs listed since 2020 have halved their issue price

Rathbones taps Charles Stanley for DFM specialist within distribution team

More on UK

The chancellor originally said the release of the fiscal plan would take place some time in the new year, before setting the date for 23 November following market turbulence in response to the Mini Budget | Credit: HM Treasury
UK

Kwarteng sparks confusion over release date of medium-term fiscal plan

Contradicts government officials

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 04 October 2022 • 1 min read
The bank stayed well below its maximum cap on gilt buying yesterday, purchasing just £22.1m in gilts
UK

Bank of England continues cautious approach to gilt buying

Purchases just £22m in bonds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 04 October 2022 • 1 min read
Chair of the Treasury Committee Mel Stride, who has repeatedly called for OBR forecasts, credited the chancellor for the move. Credit: Andrew Parsons/Number 10
Cost of Living

Kwarteng brings forward second fiscal event

From 23 November

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

deVere Group pulls all UK property investment projects

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

UK property funds impose liquidity limits - reports

04 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Bank of England monitoring Credit Suisse as market concern rises - reports

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
05

Partner insight: Infinite possibilities

30 September 2022 • 1 min read
06

Kwarteng brings forward second fiscal event

04 October 2022 • 1 min read
11 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

ESG Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot