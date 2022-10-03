Mini Budget threatens UK credit rating

S&P estimated the nation’s budget deficit would widen by 2.6 percentage points of GDP by 2025 as a direct result of the chancellor’s package.

While S&P maintained the UK's AA investment grade credit rating, the outlook was shifted on the back of "additional risks" in lending to the UK.

The decision was spurred by the recent fiscal statement and the government's plan to "reduce a range of taxes in addition to its previously communicated intentions to extend wide-ranging support for households on energy bills".

"Net general government debt will continue on an upward trajectory, in contrast to our previous expectation of it declining as a percentage of GDP from 2023," the agency said.

It also predicted the UK would enter a technical recession over the coming quarters.

Moody's also described the fiscal statement was "credit negative", flagging 21 October as the most likely date for a formal review.