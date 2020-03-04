copper

Commodities: Where is the value?
The prices of core commodities, including oil and iron ore, have plunged in recent years. Michael Hulme, commodity equities fund manager at Carmignac Gestion, analyses the areas still able to offer value as industries consolidate and respond to price...

Have you missed the rally in copper?

Catherine Raw, co-manager of the BlackRock World Mining fund, explains why, despite a volatile ride, copper prices are likely to be higher in the next 10 years than they were over the last decade