BlackRock unveils copper mining ETF

Capitalise off energy transition

clock • 1 min read
iShares stated copper miners stand to benefit from the net zero transition, given the metal’s key role in electrification across renewable energy, electric vehicles and infrastructure buildout.
Image:

iShares stated copper miners stand to benefit from the net zero transition, given the metal’s key role in electrification across renewable energy, electric vehicles and infrastructure buildout.

BlackRock has launched an ETF investing in companies that mine copper, in a bid to ride the net zero electrification boom.

The iShares Copper Miners UCITS ETF (COPM) tracks the STOXX Global Copper Miners index, which provides exposure to firms with significant exposure to the copper mining industry.

This is either through their revenue percentage, or because they are in the top 50% of, or are leaders in, market share of the copper ore mining industry, as measured by the index provider.  

The firm stated that copper miners stand to benefit from the net zero transition, given the metal's key role in electrification across renewable energy, electric vehicles and infrastructure buildout. 

While demand is expected to grow rapidly, constraints to supply growth could prove an attractive backdrop for copper miners, it explained.

Copper miners offer an attractive dividend yield and high sensitivity to the copper price, it added, making them a liquid and tradable proxy candidate for direct copper commodity exposure, and for building inflation resilient portfolios.

The Article 6 fund has a total exchange ratio of 0.55%.

Omar Moufti, thematic and sector product specialist at BlackRock, said:  "Clients are becoming more intentional in their climate transition investment ambitions and exposure to copper miners allows them to tap into themes in electrification, such as electric vehicles, renewable power, and infrastructure expansion. 

"Clean technology costs continue to decline with increased deployment. And our analysis of the pathways for a transition to a low-carbon economy show a need for increased investment in new copper mine capacity to accommodate continued growth."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

Gravis Capital Management boosts senior team with two promotions and a hire

Mid Wynd International swaps investment manager from Artemis to Lazard

More on ETFs

'There is good potential for price appreciation if fallen angels rebound.'
ETFs

Tabula IM launches Global High Yield Fallen Angels ETF

Article 9 fund

Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 June 2023 • 2 min read
Year-to-date, 2023 was a record year for allocations to fixed income ETF strategies at €27bn, Amundi said.
ETFs

Global ETF flows remain steady in May

€42.1bn in inflows

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 21 June 2023 • 1 min read
According to data from ETF Global Insight, ETFs have seen 48 consecutive months of global net inflows, gaining $75.1bn in May alone.
ETFs

Deep Dive: ETFs in 'early stages of growth' as assets exceed $10trn

ESG a dominant theme

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 16 June 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2023

27 June 2023 • 8 min read
02

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink drops use of term 'ESG'

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Titan Wealth acquires Square Mile

27 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Odey AM suspends OEI MAC Inc fund

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot