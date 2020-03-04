Comment

Is it the right time for a fiduciary duty?
Too much emphasis is being placed on how we can continue to sell financial products to Europe once we leave the EU, rather than the more important question of whether the products promoted are any good.

Gosling's Grouse: A fund fee cap too far?
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is understood to be moving away from the idea of putting a cap on fund charges as part of its wider review into competition within the asset management sector.

Mundy: The search for an investment 'superforecaster'
The New Year started, as always, with a flurry of forecasts for the next 12 months. But with equity markets having one of their worst starts, a number of commentators have not had to wait as long as usual for some of their forecasts to look a touch optimistic....

Rising stars: Why age is no barrier to fundamental analysis
There is an unsaid adage in fund management about 'grey hair' and 'scars', which means up and coming talent in the industry can be overlooked in favour of those with a decade or two of investment experience under their belt.

