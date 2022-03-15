Geopolitical shocks and the fixed income investor

From a macroeconomic point of view, the number one variable of the current crisis is the energy prices and all the other soft and raw materials.

It will impact heating bills, car bills, food bills, and so on.

Currently we are forecasting global growth of around 4.3% and a CPI that runs around 4.7% for 2022, but if oil prices reach $150/barrel for two quarters, growth could decelerate to 1% and CPI reach 7.2%.

The key here is not really the level; the key is how long will the price of oil stay high.

Recession risks, lower than current fears justify

There are risks to the downside. The market feels that risk is only focused on the European Union and some emerging market economies, but we think the impact will be broader.

The cost of oil is global, so the US consumer will also see rocketing costs of heating or filling their cars.

Basically, consumers will not buy as many goods, or as many services as we thought, because their bills are much higher than anticipated.

Second, is the confidence impact. Consumers will also not spend their savings as much as they would have before the conflict.

And big corporates might delay investment or hiring.

Last, but not least, on the risk of recession.

The ECB has noted that their approach to liquidity remains "flexible" and there will be fiscal expenditure (France is already working on a fiscal plan to help the sectors touched by the crisis; President Biden is trying to relaunch his big fiscal plans on Capitol Hill; Germany is increasing its fiscal expenditure already etc etc.).

So, the worst-case scenario will be mitigated, avoided by both fiscal authorities and monetary policies.

To conclude, we think that if there is a ‘technical' global recession lasting two to three quarters, and it will be subdued (just below zero growth).

Inflation risks and how the central banks might react

A commodity price shock is what we call exogenous shock. The economic system does not create headline inflation, it is imposed on it.

This means of the chances of a disinflationary scenario have now disappeared.

But crucially, central banks rather look at what we call core inflation, which is the cost of prices without food and energy, and inflation anticipations: We believe that the core inflation remains very well anchored.

If you do have a slowdown of consumption or investment, the supply shocks on goods and services will be less severe than before.

This is why the inflation anticipation of the market in the US, which is the five-year inflation anticipation, remains stable at 2.7%. There is no acceleration of long-term anticipation of inflation in the US. It is the same in Europe.

Furthermore, the Fed and ECB will focus a lot on wages.

Last month, the US created 648,000 new jobs. The wage growth last month was 0%.

So far in Germany, wage negotiations show that growth should remain reasonable.

With uncertainty, employers will have a strong argument to potentially delay part of the wage growth that might have been anticipated.

Interest rates and markets

The US Federal Reserve will have to hike rates this week. What has changed is that we will not see a sharp rise in interest rates.

For now, we will have a 25 basis points hike this week and we do not anticipate more than four hikes this year.

The market is currently pricing more than that at 5.5 hikes, but three hikes have been removed already. That means that for now, the Fed rises are priced in, slightly more even.

Regarding the ECB, we do not anticipate any hike this year, even if they continue to price in one hike for December. We believe that March 2023 would be the first date where maybe the ECB could hike for the first time.

The markets themselves

Like in every crisis there will be winners and losers. But, at the moment, the market has fallen, without any clear hedges.

Yes, the dollar has gone up a little bit, so has gold, and government bonds have rallied.

But when you compare the moves in assets like European equities, or European spread products, or EM, these have not helped at all.

However, history has shown, that when you have external shocks like this one, that do not come from the financial sector, the best policy is to stay invested.

Colin Ludovic is co-head of fixed income opportunities at Portfolio Manager