Russia's invasion of Ukraine: What are the implications for the debt market?

An increasingly isolated and belligerent President Vladimir Putin (according to outward shows) has engaged in a far deeper incursion that certainly looks as if regime change could be its end-goal, or certainly the point of leverage for an exit strategy.

Surprising to many observers, this has elicited a far more determined response from the international community.

There certainly was a logic, from a Russian perspective, in seeking to protect a buffer zone between it and the Eastern frontiers of the NATO-alliance.

However, assumptions about the venality and decadence in the West, and the conflation of a desire for peace with weakness, rather than with a deep support for democracy, perhaps drew premature conclusions about the potential for swift execution of the strategy.

In Ukraine itself, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an unorthodox outsider, who had previously been polling weakly, has found his footing, and risen to the occasion, rallying the nation and support from international partners.

This has energised the populace as we have seen a robust defense in the initial stages of the invasion.

In addition, the scale of the Russian action was seen to upend the prevailing security architecture in Europe since the end of the cold war, and the strategy could be seen in the context of the emergence of a new Eurasian axis involving China.

The shock of this, especially in Europe, has drawn a more far-reaching response, which is likely to have lasting effects on defense spending, European or NATO accession decision, and energy security, among other things.

Far-reaching sanctions have crossed previous red-lines.

The suspension of the Nord-stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany was previously, and is expected to be resisted again.

The decision to ban certain financial institutions from the SWIFT secure international payments messaging system was also previously resisted.

And finally, the actions aimed at the Russian central bank are of particular significance - aimed at frustrating the bank from using its' fortress' balance sheet and extensive foreign reserves to undermine the sanctions regime.

This will place significant strain on the Russian economy, and while China may provide an avenue of support, the expectation at present is that China is playing a long game, and its support will be conditioned by its own geopolitical considerations and probably conditional on extracting value from Russia's predicament.

In the context of fixed income markets, our research centres on understanding and monitoring the specific sanctions for the direct first round effects.

The inadmissibility of new sovereign issuance for foreign purchase, the freeze on Russia's large stock of foreign exchange assets, and the implications for Russian macroeconomic stability given inflationary concerns and the potential for default are all short-term considerations.

The effects on Ukrainian debt and default probabilities, as well as potentially the impact on other countries in central Europe will be in focus as the situation evolves.

The second-round implications on emerging market debt indices will also be considered, along with the further measures aimed at corporations, institutions, and individuals in respects of effects on corporate debt, equities and broader macroeconomic stability.

As we move forward, some of the more lasting and wider reverberations will come into focus - increased state spending on defense in Europe - shifting international relations and any relevant consequences.

For now, the focus is on what we know and expect to see in the coming days and weeks.

There is potential for further, and tougher, sanctions given the scope of the Russian incursion.

We may also see wider macro implications for Russia including restrictions on trading new Russian issued sovereign bonds.

Morningstar will be keeping a watchful eye on how restrictions will impact the ability of the Russian central bank to stabilise the currency and manage inflation.

Similarly, the impact of the European debt market, as importers of natural gas from Russia.

We will be monitoring the uncertainties the conflict will bring, and updating our analysis based on developments.

Edward Fane is head of research, EMEA, at Morningstar Investment Management