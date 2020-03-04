christine lagarde
QE continues: Are European equities about to turn a corner?
Europe has been shunned by global investors in the past few years for a number of reasons: profitability of European companies has lagged that of global counterparts; poor public finances have threatened the common currency and populist pressures have...
ECB maintains rates and QE as Lagarde launches review
Review of monetary policy strategy
Central banks 'trying to treat an infection without antibiotics'
Why monetary policy has failed so far
What is the outlook for Europe in 2020?
All eyes on the ECB
Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore
But opportunity to be found outside of the traditional
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: What can we expect from financial markets in 2020?
On cusp of 'radically new chapter'
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part II)
Second instalment of our special Big Question
What does Christine Lagarde, as ECB president, need to do to tackle Europe's stagnant growth? (Part I)
The Big Question on the central bank's newly appointed head
Why 'extra caution' is required on interest rate and credit exposure
2019 has been a stellar year for global bond markets, as weak global economic growth and low inflation have combined with ever more accommodative central banks to push global bond yields significantly lower.
ECB leaves rates unchanged as Draghi bows out
QE to restart on 1 November
Investment Conundrums: Aegon's Van den Heuvel on why 'Janus-faced' economic outlook means equity upside is limited
Having a diversified portfolio could soften blows in volatile market
Life after the European elections: A changed landscape in the EU
'Significant eurozone reform' on the cards
Update: Lagarde to step down from IMF role to focus on ECB nomination
Nomination facing resistance from European Parliament
The 'uneasy picture' in Europe
Perhaps surprisingly, Europe was the second best-performing regional stockmarket in the world in the first half of 2019.
Osborne eyes top IMF role to replace Lagarde
Former UK Chancellor thinks he is a strong candidate
Argentina agrees $50bn package with IMF
Following crisis
IMF's Lagarde: Promoting equality is an 'economic game-changer'
Link between financial inclusion and economic performance
IMF backs Lagarde despite negligence ruling
Dispute from her time as French minister