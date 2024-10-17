ECB cuts interest rates by 25bps after inflation dips below 2%

Cut to 3.25%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The European Central Bank has lowered interest rates by 25 basis points following a dip in the rate of inflation within the Eurozone last month.

As a result of the snip, the interest rate on the deposit facility will be cut to 3.25%, while the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the marginal lending facility will be decreased to 3.4% and 3.65%, respectively, from 23 October.  Figures released earlier today (17 October) showed annual inflation within the euro-area fell from 2.2% to 1.7% in September, clearing the way for a third cut from Europe's central bank this year and the first back-to-back cut in 13 years.  ECB cuts interest rates to 3.5% amid softer inflation figures and faltering growth Lindsay Jame...

