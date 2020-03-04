chief investment officer
Matthews Asia appoints global chief investment officer
Joins from Nikko Asset Management
Brown Shipley bolsters investment team with investment director hire
Will work closely with CIO Toby Vaughan
Ashburton Investments hires from Sanlam for new CIO role
Patrice Rassou was head of equities at Sanlam
Walker Crips names new CEO and CIO
Both appointments at investment manager start with immediate effect
HSBC GAM CIO Cheetham to retire
Exec calls time on 40-year investment career
Fidelity appoints ASI's McCaffery as global CIO of alternatives and solutions arm
Growing alternatives business
7IM hires former Credit Suisse head Surguy as CIO
Follows string of appointments
Invesco Fixed Income appoints ex-Schroders manager Isaac as EMEA CIO
Left Schroders last August
Former PIMCO equities head Maisonneuve joins Eastspring as CIO
To begin her role in January 2017
Newton unveils two new investment themes for thematic strategy
Revealed at annual conference
Ex-Midas sales head takes charge at Seneca IM
Former Midas and Momentum sales head David Thomas has joined Liverpool-based Seneca Investment Managers as its new CEO.
UBS Wealth's CIO: Japan is bigger risk than China for 2014
Alexander Friedman, global CIO at UBS Wealth Management, sees Japan as ‘more of a risk' to investors than China in the coming year.
Aviva Investors poaches Friends Life CIO
Aviva Investors has hired Mark Versey, chief investment officer at Friends Life, as its new director of client solutions.
Barings poaches AllianceBernstein man to spearhead product drive
Baring Asset Management has appointed James Ross to the newly created London-based role of director of investment process.
Marson looks for equilibrium amid fragile conditions
CIO INTERVIEW
Principal hires ex-Gartmore European equity head as CIO
Private client investment manager Principal Investment Management has appointed Stephen Jones, former head of European equities at Gartmore, as its CIO.