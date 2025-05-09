Michael Hunstad and Chris Roth join Northern Trust Asset Management as co-CIOs

Global investment management firm Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has bolstered its ranks with the dual appointment of Michael Hunstad and Chris Roth as co-chief investment officers.
Set to take effect from 1 June 2025, their appointment sees the pair bring a combined six decades of investment experience to the $1.3trn asset manager. They will join as members of the Asset Management Executive Group and report to the company's president, Daniel Gamba. PIMCO hires ex-George Osborne aide and BlackRock manager for senior adviser role In addition, the duo will oversee NTAM's investment performance, philosophy and process and spearhead the firm's chief investment officers who oversee other asset classes such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. ...
