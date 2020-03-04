Chelverton Asset Management
The European businesses facing tech disruption
The constant requirements for progressive digitisation are presenting great opportunities for IT-focused businesses.
Reversal of fortunes for Chelverton and Troy in Sanlam list
Biannual rankings published
Architas' Causton: UK CEOs must be pragmatic about dividends
At this stage in the cycle, and in many sectors, there is continued pressure on company management to grow their dividends. There was record dividend growth in the UK in the second quarter and dividends are on track to reach a record high of close to...
Chelverton to launch European fund
New fund takes value approach
Can UK mid- and small-cap funds continue to outperform?
Great diversity on offer
Can small caps maintain outperformance over large caps?
Strong structural growth and domestic earnings
ITs vs OEICs: Three UK managers under the microscope
In the next article in the series, FE Trustnet's Joshua Ausden considers three highly-rated UK equity managers and examines which of their portfolios are most attractive.
Will UK equity income funds repeat past mistakes as concentration grows?
Large-cap funds in the UK Equity Income sector have increased the concentration of their top ten holdings even as the UK's largest stocks begin to struggle, data compiled for Investment Week has revealed.
Three smaller gems Chelverton's UK Growth fund is eyeing at launch
Chelverton Asset Management has revealed some of the stocks the group expects will power its new UK Equity Growth fund when it launches later this month.
Not so cyclical: Can fund groups' dividend drive succeed?
The cyclicality of listed asset management businesses has been called into question as big names spring dividend surprises and attract the interest of UK equity income managers.
Income stars Chelverton to launch small-cap fund for new hire
Chelverton Asset Management is to launch a small-cap fund in September after expanding its team of fund managers.
Is it time to swap UK equity income funds for sold-off global offerings?
The UK Equity Income sector's total return outstripped other income-focused offerings in the last year, easily surpassing Asian, European and global equity market products. Does that make now a good time to switch?
Investing for a special dividend
INVESTMENT TRUSTS
Which UK income funds will thrive this year?
SECTOR ANALYSIS
SPI's White List labels £6bn Artemis Income fund a 'sell'
The £6.4bn Artemis Income fund has been downgraded to a 'sell' in the latest Sanlam Private Investments (SPI) Income study, the widely followed guide to income funds.
Fund buyers hang tight on UK small caps despite strong run
Wealth managers continue to hold UK small-cap funds instead of taking profits and rotating into the larger end of the market, predicting a rise in M&A activity will boost the sector.
Why Chelverton is backing a split capital trust renaissance
Firms argues split-cap crisis was caused by poor management not by structure of zero dividend preference shares.