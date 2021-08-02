ADVERTISEMENT

Chelverton Asset Management hires assistant manager for UK Equity Growth fund

Joins from FinnCap

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
Henry Botting joins Chelverton AM from FinnCap's institutional sales team

Chelverton Asset Management has hired Henry Botting from FinnCap to serve as assistant fund manager on the firm’s UK equity growth offering.

Botting, who joins from FinnCap's institutional distribution team, will assist MI Chelverton Equity Growth managers James Baker and Edward Booth.

Chelverton AM hires former Quilter responsible investing head

He brings seven years' experience across investment management and equity research, most recently from institutional equity sales. He has also held assistant fund manager roles with OLIM Investment Managers and Rathbones, where he began his career in 2014.

Of the appointment, Baker said: "We are delighted to have secured Henry's services. His relevant analytical experience helps to deepen our resource.

"His appointment follows a significant period of growth for the fund and forms part of our longer-term plan, to invest in the next generation of fund managers at Chelverton."

