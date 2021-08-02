Chelverton Asset Management hires assistant manager for UK Equity Growth fund

Botting, who joins from FinnCap's institutional distribution team, will assist MI Chelverton Equity Growth managers James Baker and Edward Booth.

He brings seven years' experience across investment management and equity research, most recently from institutional equity sales. He has also held assistant fund manager roles with OLIM Investment Managers and Rathbones, where he began his career in 2014.

Of the appointment, Baker said: "We are delighted to have secured Henry's services. His relevant analytical experience helps to deepen our resource.

"His appointment follows a significant period of growth for the fund and forms part of our longer-term plan, to invest in the next generation of fund managers at Chelverton."