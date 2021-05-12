Chelverton's Robertson: MiFID II has created market of 'rich pickings' for small caps

Chelverton's European Select fund is focusing on small-cap companies in a bid to take advantage of "mispricing" caused by the implementation of MiFID II.

Co-manager of the £43m fund Dale Robertson said the reduced research conducted into companies at the smaller end of the market cap spectrum has created a world of "rich pickings" for investors willing to investigate.

Injecting hope into UK equities: Short-term volatility worth the pain to reap long-term rewards

"The amount of research which was being done at the very small end of the market cap universe got stopped [post-MiFID II] because it was not commercial for the banks to produce research on these companies," he explained.

"When there is less research being done on companies in that part of the universe, that means there is greater scope for mispricing.

"What we have found is that there is a significant part of the European universe which is under researched and which is mispriced. It is sort of rich pickings for us."

Robertson added that the small size of the fund enabled the team to invest in this area of the market unlike much larger funds, which he described as a "real differentiator" for the product, but noted these investments present a different risk profile.

"We protect ourselves in the small-cap area by focusing on cashflow generation, on balance sheet strength and we insist on co-investing alongside [significant family stakes] and management," he said.

A third of the fund's weighting rests in large-cap stocks, which Robertson explained is how the fund allocates a defensive exposure.

"[These] companies offer a little bit more dividend yield and yield protection to the portfolio in the interest of providing a balanced, diversified exposure."

He highlighted banking as one sector which provides strong diversification and yield protection, despite having recently offloaded UBS.

"The UBS shares got to a point where they were offering less than 5% dividend yield and our feeling was that when they got to that point, we had more attractive alternatives elsewhere in the universe", Robertson said.

"Banks have been an unloved part of the market for a long time, but our view is that they came into this crisis with far better capitalisation and liquidity than any other previous crisis, so they would weather the crisis well.

"We invest in the banks because they are a recovery play, they are an inflation hedge and they offer pretty respectable dividend protection as well."