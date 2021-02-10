Chelverton AM hires former Quilter responsible investing head

Sally Clifton will help to build out ESG integration

Chelverton Asset Management has appointed Sally Clifton as responsible investing manager.

In the newly created role she will work to increase the transparency of Chelverton's responsible investing activities.

In a career spanning 25 years, Clifton has held roles in investment management, business advisory and incubation.

After joining National Provident Institution as an equity analyst, Clifton rose to head of UK equity investment management, from which she pursued an interest in business advisory, working with SMEs and start-up ventures.

In 2019 she was appointed head of responsible investing by Quilter Investors with responsibility for creating a responsible investing plan aligned with the Quilter shared prosperity plan.

This involved the design of a new responsible investing framework, which incorporated a progressive ESG integration plan, raising the profile of ESG integration within the existing investment approach and working to deliver new strategies with a more significant sustainability focus.

"The challenge is to increase communication around our active stewardship activities and build out the ESG integration lens for our stock universe, for whom materiality is highly company specific and metric data much less available," said Clifton.