Chase de Vere

London-based financial adviser

Chase de Vere is a UK-based financial adviser with offices across the UK. Headquartered in London, the company has 200 financial advisers and about 250 technical and back-office specialists.

Services offered include advice on employee benefits strategies, investment planning, pension planning, employee financial education, retirement income strategies and inheritance tax planning.

Chase de Vere was founded in 1969 and is part of the Swiss Life Group.